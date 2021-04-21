Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $89,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $360.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.33 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

