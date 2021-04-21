Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

