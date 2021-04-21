Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,687 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $281.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.09 and a 200-day moving average of $271.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.91 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

