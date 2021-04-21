Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

NASDAQ TER opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.