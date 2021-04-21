Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $322.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $327.72.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,932,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.80.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

