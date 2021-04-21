Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,213 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 in the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMS opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

