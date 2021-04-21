Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.56 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

