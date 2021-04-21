Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.0% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 103.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock opened at $457.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.80 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.