Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 4,285 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Middlesex Water worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MSEX opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $56.44 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

