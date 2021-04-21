Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $4,462,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UNH opened at $396.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.34. The stock has a market cap of $374.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.25 and a 1 year high of $397.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.