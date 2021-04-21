Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of HON stock opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.