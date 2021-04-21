Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 3,258 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.