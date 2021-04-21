Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 754 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $804.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $751.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

