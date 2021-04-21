Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 8,679 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 126,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 116,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

