Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

DEO opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $181.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.