Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Sony by 20,822.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sony by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,043,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after buying an additional 154,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $10,883,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. Sony Co. has a one year low of $56.65 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

