Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

LSTR stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.04. The company had a trading volume of 530,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,572. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.88. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $179.49.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.13.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

