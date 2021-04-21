Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

