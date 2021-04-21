Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Larsen & Toubro from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

