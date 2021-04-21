Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.76. 5,194,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,448,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

