Lathrop Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 3.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

NKE traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.40. 187,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,426,487. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

