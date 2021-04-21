Lathrop Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 3.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.87. 134,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.41 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

