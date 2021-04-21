Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

