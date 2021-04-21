Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $17.48 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.92. 222,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,153,449. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.