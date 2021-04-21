Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $18.28 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $3,731,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, hitting $476.69. 14,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.86 and a 200-day moving average of $474.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.36 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $187.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

