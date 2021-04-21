Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,289 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,368 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,882 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,176. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.49. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

