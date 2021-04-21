Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 3,030 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.54. 37,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,199. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

