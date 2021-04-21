Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,640. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.55.

