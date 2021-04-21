Lattice Token (LTX) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Lattice Token has a market cap of $29.08 million and $1.82 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001861 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00277543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $562.50 or 0.01031681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.86 or 0.00667365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,497.45 or 0.99954246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.