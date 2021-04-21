Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.93

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and traded as low as $31.77. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 900 shares.

LRCDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

