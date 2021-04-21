LDH Growth Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 28th

LDH Growth Corp I Units’ (NASDAQ:LDHAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. LDH Growth Corp I Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During LDH Growth Corp I Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

LDHAU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. LDH Growth Corp I Units has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

About LDH Growth Corp I Units

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

