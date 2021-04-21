Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

LEA stock opened at $172.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 1,617.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,113,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,136,000 after buying an additional 6,699,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,409,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,602,000 after purchasing an additional 158,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $653,026,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after buying an additional 692,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

