Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires 1,354 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

MDT stock opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $128.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

