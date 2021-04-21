Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 612 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

