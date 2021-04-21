Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 612 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $193.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.
In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
