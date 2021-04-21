Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $1.67 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 4,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $608.68 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $267.11 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $542.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

