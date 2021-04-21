Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $299.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.74. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

