Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 4,384 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 606,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

