Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after buying an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,750,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

