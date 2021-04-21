Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

WM opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

