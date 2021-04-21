Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

