Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 1,777 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 254,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 181,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

