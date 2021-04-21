Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $253.16

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 253.16 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 277.70 ($3.63). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 269.40 ($3.52), with a volume of 10,853,925 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.37).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 253.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. The firm has a market cap of £16.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22). Insiders have bought 2,959 shares of company stock worth $774,753 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

