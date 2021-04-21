Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells £14,100.66 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Jeff Davies sold 5,054 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65), for a total value of £14,100.66 ($18,422.60).

Jeff Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jeff Davies sold 74,342 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75), for a total value of £213,361.54 ($278,758.22).

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 271.10 ($3.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,202,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 253.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 258.25 ($3.37).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

