Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 9.3%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares were up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.69 and last traded at $88.49. Approximately 56,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,542,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

