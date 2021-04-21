Lendingblock Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $64.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 46% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00094562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.82 or 0.00672118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.76 or 0.06852369 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock's official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

