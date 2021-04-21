Lethean Price Reaches $0.0005 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 59.8% against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $410,171.19 and approximately $273.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,526.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.77 or 0.04109530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $907.41 or 0.01664177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.44 or 0.00462980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.00730372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.99 or 0.00537344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00058333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.67 or 0.00426719 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00252773 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

