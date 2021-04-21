Lethean Tops One Day Volume of $155.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 55.1% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $447,533.57 and $155.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,898.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.94 or 0.04493530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00484054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $912.52 or 0.01693043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00706492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.49 or 0.00555666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.52 or 0.00444392 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00244371 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.