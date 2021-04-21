Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.30

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 2198005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.45, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $316,425.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $586,354.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $14,917,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,945 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

