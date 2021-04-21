Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.09

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 29951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.