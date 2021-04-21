LGCY Network (LGCY) Market Cap Reaches $31.86 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $31.86 million and $434,459.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.83 or 0.07377137 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,872,259,168 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

